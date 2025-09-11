PM Modi Assesses Uttarakhand's Disaster Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dehradun Thursday to evaluate the disaster-stricken districts of Uttarakhand from above. Welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant airport, Modi is scheduled for a high-level review meeting after his aerial assessment.

The Prime Minister came to Uttarakhand after visiting his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he met with Mauritian leader Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Earlier in the week, he surveyed flood situations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

During his visit to these states, Modi announced a financial package of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-impacted regions of Punjab, in addition to an already committed Rs 12,000 crore. The government continues to actively address the severe flood conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)