PM Modi Assesses Uttarakhand's Disaster Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Uttarakhand for an aerial survey of disaster-affected districts. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and plans to conduct a high-level review following the survey. Modi recently assessed flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, announcing significant financial aid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dehradun Thursday to evaluate the disaster-stricken districts of Uttarakhand from above. Welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant airport, Modi is scheduled for a high-level review meeting after his aerial assessment.

The Prime Minister came to Uttarakhand after visiting his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he met with Mauritian leader Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Earlier in the week, he surveyed flood situations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

During his visit to these states, Modi announced a financial package of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-impacted regions of Punjab, in addition to an already committed Rs 12,000 crore. The government continues to actively address the severe flood conditions.

