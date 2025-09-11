Left Menu

Belarus Pardons Foreign Prisoners After Trump's Request

Fourteen foreign prisoners, including European nationals, were pardoned by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision comes as part of diplomatic negotiations resulting in the U.S. lifting sanctions on the Belarusian airline Belavia.

In a significant diplomatic move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 52 prisoners, including 14 foreign nationals, following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the state news agency Belta.

Among those pardoned are six Lithuanians, one French citizen, one Briton, and two citizens each from Latvia, Poland, and Germany. They were convicted of offenses ranging from espionage to extremism.

The pardoning coincides with a decision by Washington to lift sanctions on the Belarusian airline, Belavia, as confirmed by a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Vilnius.

