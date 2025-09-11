Belarus Pardons Foreign Prisoners After Trump's Request

In a significant diplomatic move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 52 prisoners, including 14 foreign nationals, following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the state news agency Belta.

Among those pardoned are six Lithuanians, one French citizen, one Briton, and two citizens each from Latvia, Poland, and Germany. They were convicted of offenses ranging from espionage to extremism.

The pardoning coincides with a decision by Washington to lift sanctions on the Belarusian airline, Belavia, as confirmed by a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Vilnius.