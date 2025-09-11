Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

In a stern rebuke, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the Assam government of neglecting the pleas of five indigenous communities seeking Scheduled Tribe status. The protest in Golakganj turned violent, with police allegedly assaulting peaceful students, an act Gogoi labeled as a 'brutal assault.'

Communities including the Koch-Rajbongshi, Ahom, Moran, Matak, Aadivasi Tea Tribe, and Chutia have been awaiting ST status since 2014, a promise Gogoi asserts remains unfulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being indifferent to the indigenous people's plight.

Gogoi appealed to the Prime Minister ahead of his Assam visit, demanding concrete action over 'false promises' and stressed the urgency for dialogue and opportunities for the youth. Protests also spread to Tinsukia, with Moran community members joining the demand for recognition and respect.