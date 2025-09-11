Left Menu

Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

The Bombay High Court has sought responses from the Maharashtra government over a GR that cancelled birth certificates issued post-August 11, 2023. The directive is challenged as arbitrary and harmful, impacting crucial services for citizens. The order follows claims of fake certificates by Bangladeshi nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government following a petition that contests a government resolution (GR) canceling all birth certificates issued by naib tehsildars after August 11, 2023.

The Nagpur bench of the court has asked the state government and top officials, including the chief secretary and collectors, to provide explanations within two weeks. The disputed GR, dated March 12, 2023, prompted significant concerns about its legality and impact on the public.

Advocates argue that the directive breaches the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2023, and fundamental constitutional rights, causing undue hardship. The order, spurred by alleged misuse by Bangladeshi nationals, risks depriving citizens of essential services linked to their legal identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

