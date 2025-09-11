Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties
Qatar has dismissed a report claiming it is reassessing its security partnership with the United States. The Qatari International Media Office labeled the report as 'categorically false', asserting that the relationship with Washington remains robust and continues to strengthen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar has firmly dismissed claims that it is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States. The report by Axios was labeled as 'categorically false' by the Qatari International Media Office on Thursday.
The Gulf nation clarified that its ties with Washington in terms of security and defense are 'stronger than ever and continue to grow'. These reassurances come after the report suggested a potential shift in diplomatic relations.
The statement from Qatar emphasizes the ongoing strength and development of its crucial partnership with the United States, underscoring the importance of their enduring alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
