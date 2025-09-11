Left Menu

Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

Qatar has dismissed a report claiming it is reassessing its security partnership with the United States. The Qatari International Media Office labeled the report as 'categorically false', asserting that the relationship with Washington remains robust and continues to strengthen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST
Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar has firmly dismissed claims that it is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States. The report by Axios was labeled as 'categorically false' by the Qatari International Media Office on Thursday.

The Gulf nation clarified that its ties with Washington in terms of security and defense are 'stronger than ever and continue to grow'. These reassurances come after the report suggested a potential shift in diplomatic relations.

The statement from Qatar emphasizes the ongoing strength and development of its crucial partnership with the United States, underscoring the importance of their enduring alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Phasing Out Russian Oil and Gas by 2028

EU's Bold Move: Phasing Out Russian Oil and Gas by 2028

 Global
2
IIA Calls for Applications: Exploring Sunspot Dynamics in PhD Projects

IIA Calls for Applications: Exploring Sunspot Dynamics in PhD Projects

 India
3
Allegations and Politics: Assam's Complex Web Unraveled

Allegations and Politics: Assam's Complex Web Unraveled

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Unfulfilled Promise: Empowerment Awaits

Jammu and Kashmir's Unfulfilled Promise: Empowerment Awaits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025