Amit Shah Expands Trusted Traveller Immigration Programme to Five More Airports

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at five additional airports—Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar—through video conferencing today. Senior dignitaries including the Union Home Secretary and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau were present at the event.

Enhancing Convenience and Building Trust

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said the programme represents a crucial step in aligning travellers’ convenience with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Speed, Scale, and Scope.” He stressed that the initiative is not just about cutting down waiting times but also about presenting a transformed India to global visitors.

“The next stage of enhancing travellers’ convenience begins today with this programme. Along with technology, it is important to act as a trust multiplier, and today’s initiative is a significant step in that direction,” he remarked.

Seamless Immigration in 30 Seconds

The FTI-TTP provides seamless immigration clearance in as little as 30 seconds, eliminating the need for long queues and manual checks. Since its launch in 2024 at Delhi airport, the programme has been extended to Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. With today’s addition, the facility is now operational at 13 airports across India.

Plans are also underway to integrate the system at upcoming airports in Navi Mumbai and Jewar, ensuring a broader network of fast-track immigration facilities.

Benefitting Citizens and OCI Cardholders

Shri Shah highlighted that both Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders stand to benefit from the initiative, with OCI holders gaining maximum advantage. He recommended that registration be integrated with the issuance of passports and OCI cards so travellers can avoid repeated biometric documentation.

Currently, nearly 3 lakh travellers have registered on the portal, with 2.65 lakh having already used the facility during travel. Shah emphasized the importance of expanding enrolment so that more passengers can benefit.

Rising Passenger Traffic and Global Connectivity

The Minister pointed out that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, international passenger traffic has witnessed a sharp rise over the past decade. In 2014, about 3.54 crore Indians travelled abroad, a figure that jumped by 73% to 6.12 crore in 2024. Similarly, the number of foreign travellers visiting India grew from 1.53 crore in 2014 to nearly 2 crore in 2024, reflecting an overall 60% increase in total passenger traffic in a decade.

He underlined that the ultimate objective is to ensure that every Indian citizen and every OCI cardholder benefits from the programme, thereby making India’s immigration process faster, safer, and globally competitive.

Secure, Tech-Enabled Immigration

The FTI-TTP has been implemented through a dedicated online portal https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. Applicants can register by submitting details and uploading documents online, while biometrics are collected at Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) or during airport transit.

At the e-Gates, travellers simply scan their boarding pass and passport, after which their biometrics are verified. Once successful, the e-Gate opens automatically, granting immigration clearance. This system not only improves passenger convenience but also strengthens national security by integrating biometric checks into a digital platform.

A Step Towards India’s Modernisation

Concluding his address, Shri Amit Shah noted that every traveller using the facility is a testimony to India’s progress in adopting technology-driven solutions for governance and services. “All those who have experienced this facility have praised it. The system showcases the best of New India—efficient, secure, and people-centric,” he said.

With the expansion of the FTI-TTP, India is positioning itself as a global hub for smart, traveller-friendly infrastructure, combining security with convenience to meet the growing demands of international mobility.