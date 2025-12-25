Left Menu

Haryana Honors Vajpayee Through Public Memorials and Digital Governance Initiatives

In honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary, Haryana will name public places after him, install statues, and create institutions to spread his ideals. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes transparency and integrity in governance, launching digital initiatives to enhance citizen services.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a commemorative initiative for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary. Each urban local body in Haryana will have a public space named after Vajpayee, complemented by the installation of his statues to perpetuate his democratic ideals and unity.

Emphasizing principled governance, Saini plans several educational institutions in Vajpayee's name to enlighten the youth about his legacy and contributions. Various programs were unveiled during a state-level Good Governance Day event, where Saini paid homage to Vajpayee's integrity, describing him as a beacon of values and leadership.

The state government is introducing digital initiatives to foster transparency and operational efficiency. New portals aim to streamline government processes, underscoring the administration's commitment to citizencentric governance. Haryana recently celebrated Good Governance Day across all districts, reinforcing administrative accessibility and regional development.

