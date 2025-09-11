Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Presidential Reference on Governors' Powers

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a presidential reference querying the constitutional roles and timelines for governors and the President regarding state assembly bills. The five-judge bench conducted marathon hearings, focusing on the roles and discretion of governors and the President in legislative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:27 IST
The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a significant presidential reference involving 14 constitutional questions related to the powers and timelines concerning governors and the President in handling bills passed by state assemblies.

Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, a five-judge Constitution bench undertook marathon hearings over ten days, scrutinizing the roles, responsibilities, and discretionary powers of governors as portrayed by the Centre and various states.

The advisory opinion sought by the President under Article 143 (1) highlights questions of public importance, although the opinions rendered by the Court may not be binding on the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

