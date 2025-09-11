Supreme Court Weighs Presidential Reference on Governors' Powers

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a significant presidential reference involving 14 constitutional questions related to the powers and timelines concerning governors and the President in handling bills passed by state assemblies.

Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, a five-judge Constitution bench undertook marathon hearings over ten days, scrutinizing the roles, responsibilities, and discretionary powers of governors as portrayed by the Centre and various states.

The advisory opinion sought by the President under Article 143 (1) highlights questions of public importance, although the opinions rendered by the Court may not be binding on the President.

