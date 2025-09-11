Modi Announces Rs 1,200 Crore Aid for Uttarakhand Flood Relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,200 crore aid for flood-affected Uttarakhand. He also provided ex gratia support for families of the deceased and injured. Modi pledged further assistance under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those orphaned by recent natural calamities, while appreciating disaster response efforts.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant financial aid package of Rs 1,200 crore for the flood and rain-affected regions of Uttarakhand, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of the state.
During his visit to the hill state, Modi declared an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured, following a series of natural calamities including heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides.
In addition, the Prime Minister assured comprehensive support through the PM CARES for Children scheme to those orphaned by these disasters. Modi interacted with NDRF, SDRF personnel, and other volunteers engaged in relief efforts, commending their dedication.
ALSO READ
Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children.
Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.
Punjab floods: PM Modi announces comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned kids.
Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow