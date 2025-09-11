Left Menu

Modi Announces Rs 1,200 Crore Aid for Uttarakhand Flood Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,200 crore aid for flood-affected Uttarakhand. He also provided ex gratia support for families of the deceased and injured. Modi pledged further assistance under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those orphaned by recent natural calamities, while appreciating disaster response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:35 IST
Modi Announces Rs 1,200 Crore Aid for Uttarakhand Flood Relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant financial aid package of Rs 1,200 crore for the flood and rain-affected regions of Uttarakhand, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of the state.

During his visit to the hill state, Modi declared an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured, following a series of natural calamities including heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides.

In addition, the Prime Minister assured comprehensive support through the PM CARES for Children scheme to those orphaned by these disasters. Modi interacted with NDRF, SDRF personnel, and other volunteers engaged in relief efforts, commending their dedication.

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

 Global
2
Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

 India
3
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and R...

 Global
4
Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025