Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh: Eight Killed

In a significant development, at least eight Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday. The clash began in the forested Mainpur area during an anti-Naxalite operation.

The operation involved personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA, and other state police units, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra informed. The gunfight continues sporadically, indicating a tense situation on the ground.

Authorities are awaiting further details as the operation progresses, with continued updates anticipated from the affected region.

