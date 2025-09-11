Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh: Eight Killed

In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a confrontation between security forces and Naxalites resulted in the deaths of at least eight insurgents. The incident occurred during an anti-Naxalite operation led by various security units, including the STF and CoBRA, with intermittent gunfire still reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, at least eight Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday. The clash began in the forested Mainpur area during an anti-Naxalite operation.

The operation involved personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA, and other state police units, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra informed. The gunfight continues sporadically, indicating a tense situation on the ground.

Authorities are awaiting further details as the operation progresses, with continued updates anticipated from the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

