Kolkata Police STF Seizes 12 Firearms in Major Arms Raid

The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police executed a significant operation on Tuesday, seizing 12 firearms and various pieces of ammunition from two city locations, an officer revealed.

Swift action by police on Strand Road and Alipore led to the arrest of three individuals amidst the discovery.

According to inside sources, officers became suspicious upon spotting two men loitering on Strand Road, ultimately uncovering a one-shotter, a 7mm pistol, and numerous ammunition rounds. In Alipore, police detained Rajesh Kumar Sau with 11 firearms, reflecting the operation's success.