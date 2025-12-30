Kolkata Police STF Seizes 12 Firearms in Major Arms Raid
The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force conducted a major arms raid, recovering 12 firearms and multiple pieces of ammunition from Strand Road and Alipore. Three individuals have been arrested, including Rajesh Kumar Sau, who was found with 11 firearms. Investigations are ongoing as police question those detained.
The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police executed a significant operation on Tuesday, seizing 12 firearms and various pieces of ammunition from two city locations, an officer revealed.
Swift action by police on Strand Road and Alipore led to the arrest of three individuals amidst the discovery.
According to inside sources, officers became suspicious upon spotting two men loitering on Strand Road, ultimately uncovering a one-shotter, a 7mm pistol, and numerous ammunition rounds. In Alipore, police detained Rajesh Kumar Sau with 11 firearms, reflecting the operation's success.
