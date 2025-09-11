Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
The Meghalaya cabinet has approved significant amendments to the state’s excise rules to increase revenue by Rs 90 crore, and accepted a report on MeECL to enhance transparency in the power sector. Moreover, the cabinet has concluded financial proceedings of key power schemes and amended electronic rules for compliance.
The Meghalaya cabinet has ushered in a new era of fiscal strategy by approving amendments to state excise rules, forecasting an additional Rs 90 crore in revenue generation. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized that these changes aim to make the state economically competitive with its neighbors.
In the power sector, the cabinet approved an independent inquiry report on Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), concerning areas such as procurement and HR management, ensuring transparency and alignment with market conditions. The report will be publicly accessible online.
Additionally, the cabinet ratified the financial conclusion of key central power schemes, including Saubhagya and DDUGJY. Amendments to the Meghalaya Electronics Processes Rules, 2025, were also approved, showcasing minor compliance-oriented adjustments.
