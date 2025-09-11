Left Menu

Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency

The Meghalaya cabinet has approved significant amendments to the state’s excise rules to increase revenue by Rs 90 crore, and accepted a report on MeECL to enhance transparency in the power sector. Moreover, the cabinet has concluded financial proceedings of key power schemes and amended electronic rules for compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:48 IST
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya cabinet has ushered in a new era of fiscal strategy by approving amendments to state excise rules, forecasting an additional Rs 90 crore in revenue generation. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized that these changes aim to make the state economically competitive with its neighbors.

In the power sector, the cabinet approved an independent inquiry report on Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), concerning areas such as procurement and HR management, ensuring transparency and alignment with market conditions. The report will be publicly accessible online.

Additionally, the cabinet ratified the financial conclusion of key central power schemes, including Saubhagya and DDUGJY. Amendments to the Meghalaya Electronics Processes Rules, 2025, were also approved, showcasing minor compliance-oriented adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

 Global
2
Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

 India
3
Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

 India
4
Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025