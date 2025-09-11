Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

On Thursday, Belarus released 52 prisoners of various nationalities in response to an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. embassy in Vilnius. The prisoners included journalist Ihar Losik, sentenced in 2021 for inciting hatred, though many recognized political prisoners remain detained.

In exchange for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's gesture, Washington will provide sanctions relief to the country's national airline, Belavia, a move allowing the airline to service its fleet that includes Boeing aircraft. This action represents the largest release of prisoners by Lukashenko as he attempts to mend ties with the United States.

Critics argue that this release, only 4% of those deemed political prisoners, does little to indicate a change in policy. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an exiled opposition leader, emphasized the need for continued sanctions until true democratic reforms are implemented in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)