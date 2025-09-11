Locked Gates and Democratic Defiance: Abdullah's Stand
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was barred from meeting AAP MP Sanjay Singh at a circuit house protest. The incident has sparked condemnation as a clash against constitutional rights, emphasizing police overreach and raising concerns about Jammu and Kashmir's democratic state.
- Country:
- India
High drama unfolded on Thursday at the circuit house when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was blocked from meeting AAP MP Sanjay Singh, detained for protesting against the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
The confrontation, separated by a locked gate, was criticized by Abdullah as a blatant violation of constitutional rights. He questioned the authority of the Lieutenant Governor and underscored the right to peaceful protest.
Abdullah voiced concerns over the state of democracy in the region, warning that actions like these could incite unrest. He also discussed broader issues like inflation and tourism decline, urging a return to constitutional adherence and the necessity for India-first policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Brews Over Detention of AAP MLA Under Public Safety Act
Controversy Erupts Over AAP MLA's Arrest Under Public Safety Act
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Assures Flood Relief in Jammu
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu Region
J-K admin imposes stringent Public Safety Act against AAP's Doda MLA Mehraj Malik for allegedly disturbing public order.