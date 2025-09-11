Locked Gates and Democratic Defiance: Abdullah's Stand

High drama unfolded on Thursday at the circuit house when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was blocked from meeting AAP MP Sanjay Singh, detained for protesting against the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The confrontation, separated by a locked gate, was criticized by Abdullah as a blatant violation of constitutional rights. He questioned the authority of the Lieutenant Governor and underscored the right to peaceful protest.

Abdullah voiced concerns over the state of democracy in the region, warning that actions like these could incite unrest. He also discussed broader issues like inflation and tourism decline, urging a return to constitutional adherence and the necessity for India-first policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)