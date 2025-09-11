Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest
A low-intensity explosion occurred at a teacher's house in Doda, causing panic in a district already tense from political unrest. The blast, attributed to a WWII-era grenade, resulted in no injuries. Two individuals, including the teacher, were detained for investigation amidst ongoing regional tensions.
- India
A teacher in Doda was taken into custody on Thursday after a low-intensity explosion rocked his house, heightening anxiety in a district fraught with political tension.
Authorities believe the blast was caused by a World War II-era 'stick grenade' discovered in the teacher's trash. Forensic experts are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 am in the Dumri-Thukar Mohalla locality.
The incident comes amid a backdrop of regional unrest following the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, leading to widespread protests and a communications blackout.
