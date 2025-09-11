Left Menu

Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

A low-intensity explosion occurred at a teacher's house in Doda, causing panic in a district already tense from political unrest. The blast, attributed to a WWII-era grenade, resulted in no injuries. Two individuals, including the teacher, were detained for investigation amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:02 IST
A teacher in Doda was taken into custody on Thursday after a low-intensity explosion rocked his house, heightening anxiety in a district fraught with political tension.

Authorities believe the blast was caused by a World War II-era 'stick grenade' discovered in the teacher's trash. Forensic experts are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 am in the Dumri-Thukar Mohalla locality.

The incident comes amid a backdrop of regional unrest following the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, leading to widespread protests and a communications blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

