Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

A teacher in Doda was taken into custody on Thursday after a low-intensity explosion rocked his house, heightening anxiety in a district fraught with political tension.

Authorities believe the blast was caused by a World War II-era 'stick grenade' discovered in the teacher's trash. Forensic experts are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 am in the Dumri-Thukar Mohalla locality.

The incident comes amid a backdrop of regional unrest following the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, leading to widespread protests and a communications blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)