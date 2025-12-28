Left Menu

Political Turmoil: The Detention of Golam Nabi Azad

Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly attacking a policeman in West Bengal. The incident has sparked political tension, with Kabir alleging a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:46 IST
In a recent incident stirring political tensions, Golam Nabi Azad, the son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly assaulting a policeman in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The policeman, Constable Jumma Khan, had accused Azad of attacking him while he was applying for leave.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Azad committed a cognisable offence, prompting police to take legal action. Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir, away when the incident occurred, claimed the police targeted his son under false charges, influenced by TMC.

Kabir contested TMC's involvement in the matter, asserting it is politically motivated. In response, he vowed to protest the police actions and seek an explanation from senior authorities, demanding his son's immediate release amid continuing political unrest.

