Left Menu

EU Staff Freed in Belarus Amid Diplomatic Efforts

An EU staff member was among 52 detainees released in Belarus, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. She expressed gratitude to U.S. partners for their efforts in the release, specifically highlighting the release of the EU Delegation colleague in Minsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:44 IST
EU Staff Freed in Belarus Amid Diplomatic Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A significant diplomatic development unfolded as an EU staff member was among the 52 individuals released in Belarus. This was confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Expressing her appreciation, Kallas credited U.S. diplomatic efforts for their pivotal role in securing the release of detainees.

The EU colleague, who was part of the delegation in Minsk, is now free, symbolizing a collaborative international effort in diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025