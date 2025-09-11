EU Staff Freed in Belarus Amid Diplomatic Efforts
An EU staff member was among 52 detainees released in Belarus, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. She expressed gratitude to U.S. partners for their efforts in the release, specifically highlighting the release of the EU Delegation colleague in Minsk.
A significant diplomatic development unfolded as an EU staff member was among the 52 individuals released in Belarus. This was confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
Expressing her appreciation, Kallas credited U.S. diplomatic efforts for their pivotal role in securing the release of detainees.
The EU colleague, who was part of the delegation in Minsk, is now free, symbolizing a collaborative international effort in diplomatic relations.
