Tragic Ritual: Delhi Police ASI Drowns in Yamuna
A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sanjay, tragically drowned in the Yamuna river while performing 'shradh' rituals for his father. The incident occurred at a ghat where Sanjay had been visiting for three days. A rescue operation is underway after his clothes and shoes were found.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, Sanjay, aged around 46, has reportedly drowned in the Yamuna river. The tragedy unfolded as he performed 'shradh' rituals in memory of his father, according to officials.
Sanjay, who served in the security unit of Tis Hazari Court, was observed by a local priest entering the river for a bath on Wednesday morning. He failed to return, prompting the priest to contact emergency services around 10 am.
Efforts to locate Sanjay are ongoing, with police having already recovered his clothes and shoes at the scene, as confirmed by a senior police official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations: Air India and IndiGo to the Rescue of Stranded Passengers in Kathmandu
Rescue Operation in Chaos: Delhi Building Collapse Highlights Neglect
Rescue Operation: Vets Remove 40 Kg of Plastic from Stray Cow
Delhi's Rising Waters: Rescue Operations and Flood Response Intensify
Devastating Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Yamuna Valley: Rescue Operations Underway