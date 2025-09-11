Tragic Ritual: Delhi Police ASI Drowns in Yamuna

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, Sanjay, aged around 46, has reportedly drowned in the Yamuna river. The tragedy unfolded as he performed 'shradh' rituals in memory of his father, according to officials.

Sanjay, who served in the security unit of Tis Hazari Court, was observed by a local priest entering the river for a bath on Wednesday morning. He failed to return, prompting the priest to contact emergency services around 10 am.

Efforts to locate Sanjay are ongoing, with police having already recovered his clothes and shoes at the scene, as confirmed by a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)