Left Menu

Tragic Ritual: Delhi Police ASI Drowns in Yamuna

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sanjay, tragically drowned in the Yamuna river while performing 'shradh' rituals for his father. The incident occurred at a ghat where Sanjay had been visiting for three days. A rescue operation is underway after his clothes and shoes were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:01 IST
Tragic Ritual: Delhi Police ASI Drowns in Yamuna
Assistant Sub-Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, Sanjay, aged around 46, has reportedly drowned in the Yamuna river. The tragedy unfolded as he performed 'shradh' rituals in memory of his father, according to officials.

Sanjay, who served in the security unit of Tis Hazari Court, was observed by a local priest entering the river for a bath on Wednesday morning. He failed to return, prompting the priest to contact emergency services around 10 am.

Efforts to locate Sanjay are ongoing, with police having already recovered his clothes and shoes at the scene, as confirmed by a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025