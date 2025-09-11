UAE President's Gulf Tour: Strengthening Ties Amidst Middle East Tensions
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on a Gulf tour following Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha. His visit aims to coordinate regional positions. An emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha is planned. UAE condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks against Qatar.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has embarked on a significant tour of Gulf countries following a recent Israeli airstrike aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha. This diplomatic mission seeks to align regional stances and enhance cooperation after the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
The President's visit, which included stops in Bahrain and Oman, underscores a commitment to unified efforts in the region. An emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha is scheduled for the upcoming Sunday and Monday, focusing on the volatile situation and Israel's actions.
In related developments, the UAE's foreign ministry condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggressive statements against Qatar, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the Gulf's collective security. This response follows Netanyahu's warning to Qatar regarding alleged support of Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
