Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

Normal life in Assam's Dhubri was disrupted due to a 12-hour bandh by AKRSU, protesting alleged police excesses in Golakganj. The police were accused of lathi-charging during a peaceful protest demanding ST status and separate statehood. The government has taken action against the involved officers, and inquiries are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life came to a standstill in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, following a 12-hour bandh called by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) to protest alleged police excesses.

According to AKRSU supporters, police resorted to lathi-charge during a torchlight procession in Golakganj town, which was organized to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community. The state has suspended the officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station, and another police official has been withdrawn from active duty pending further investigation.

Despite the end of the bandh, tension prevails as the community rallies for their demands. The Chief Minister of Assam has ordered an inquiry into the incident and dispatched a minister to assess the situation on the ground. Several political voices, including those from the opposition, have condemned the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

