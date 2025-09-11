Assassination of Influential Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk at University Event Shocks Nation

U.S. investigators announced Thursday they had recovered the bolt-action rifle suspected in killing influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk. They also released photos of a 'person of interest' as the search intensifies for the assailant, whom authorities describe as 'college age.'

Kirk, a 31-year-old podcast and radio commentator closely allied with U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot Wednesday during his talk at Utah Valley University, south of Salt Lake City. Known for bolstering Republican support among young voters, Kirk's death is classified as a 'heinous assassination' by Trump.

Security footage shows the suspect, armed and ascending stairwells to a rooftop prior to firing at Kirk. After the shooting, the suspect fled to a neighboring area. Authorities have since isolated the campus and nearby wooded areas with yellow tape as they comb for evidence, including a high-powered rifle found nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)