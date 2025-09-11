Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Leaders Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant breakthrough, Indian security forces successfully neutralized ten Naxalites, including a top-tier leader carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday.

Among the deceased is Modem Balakrishna, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), known by various aliases, who played a pivotal role in the movement since the 1980s.

Commending the forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the complete elimination of Naxalism by March 31, as he took to social media to highlight the success of the joint operation by the CRPF's Cobra Commando, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG.

(With inputs from agencies.)