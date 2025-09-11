Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Leaders Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter
In a major operation, security forces gunned down ten Naxalites, including a high-profile leader with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the effort, stating the total eradication of Naxalism could be achieved by March 31 next year.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Indian security forces successfully neutralized ten Naxalites, including a top-tier leader carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday.
Among the deceased is Modem Balakrishna, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), known by various aliases, who played a pivotal role in the movement since the 1980s.
Commending the forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the complete elimination of Naxalism by March 31, as he took to social media to highlight the success of the joint operation by the CRPF's Cobra Commando, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Expands Trusted Traveller Immigration Programme to Five More Airports
CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Security Protocol Breaches Amid Political Tensions
Security Protocol Breaches: CRPF Flags Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Movements
Amit Shah Expands Fast Track Immigration Initiative to Five More Airports
CRPF Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses During Foreign Trips