Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Leaders Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a major operation, security forces gunned down ten Naxalites, including a high-profile leader with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the effort, stating the total eradication of Naxalism could be achieved by March 31 next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Indian security forces successfully neutralized ten Naxalites, including a top-tier leader carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday.

Among the deceased is Modem Balakrishna, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), known by various aliases, who played a pivotal role in the movement since the 1980s.

Commending the forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the complete elimination of Naxalism by March 31, as he took to social media to highlight the success of the joint operation by the CRPF's Cobra Commando, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

