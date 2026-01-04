DMK synonymous with corruption, alleges Amit Shah in TN's Puthukottai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK synonymous with corruption, alleges Amit Shah in TN's Puthukottai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Replaces word) Time has come to put an end to family politics in TN, Amit Shah says targeting DMK.
Tripura CM Rallies Support for BJP Amid Upcoming Tribal Council Elections
No security for women in TN: Amit Shah in Puthukottai.
NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in April 2026, says Amit Shah in Puthukottai.
Unopposed Political Uproar: Thackeray's Demand for Fair Civic Elections