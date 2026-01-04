First Karunanidhi, then Stalin and now Udhayanidhi, this dream (for CM) won't come true: Amit Shah.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
First Karunanidhi, then Stalin and now Udhayanidhi, this dream (for CM) won't come true: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Bold Prediction for NDA's Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Triumph
Amit Shah lists out BJP, NDA's wins since 2024; says its now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah lashes out at DMK, calls it led govt most corrupt in country.
NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in April 2026, says Amit Shah in Puthukottai.
TN govt's sole motive to make Chief Minister Stalin's son Udhayanidhi the CM: Amit Shah in TN.