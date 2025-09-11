Left Menu

Belarus Frees Prisoners Amid U.S. Talks: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Belarus released 52 prisoners, including an EU employee, after U.S. President Trump urged Belarusian President Lukashenko to do so. In exchange, the U.S. will provide sanctions relief to Belavia. The release, a step to mend U.S.-Belarus relations, included journalist Ihar Losik but excluded many prominent critics.

Updated: 11-09-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Belarus released 52 prisoners, a decision influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal. The group included EU employees and the prisoners headed to Lithuania, affirmed by the U.S. embassy in Vilnius.

This release marks Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's attempt to mend strained relations with the United States, following years of isolation and sanctions. In return, the U.S. will grant sanctions relief to the Belarusian national airline, Belavia, allowing it to maintain operations and procure aircraft parts.

Among those freed was journalist Ihar Losik. However, notable figures such as Ales Bialiatski and Maria Kalesnikava remain detained. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya criticized the release as insufficient and urged continued EU sanctions until democracy is established in Belarus.

