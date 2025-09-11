Left Menu

Daring Escape: Rape Accused Injured in Police Shootout

In Mathura, an accused rapist was shot by police after attempting to escape custody by seizing a sub-inspector's gun. Dinesh, 27, had been detained for allegedly raping a passenger. After his arrest, he tried to flee, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:03 IST
Daring Escape: Rape Accused Injured in Police Shootout
Dinesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Mathura, a 27-year-old man accused of rape was shot by police after attempting a bold escape. Officials reported that Dinesh, a Gosna resident, tried to flee by snatching a service pistol from a police sub-inspector.

Dinesh had been apprehended earlier for allegedly raping a female passenger in his auto. Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving an emergency call, arresting him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, during a routine procedure to recover the vehicle used in the crime, Dinesh turned the tables on law enforcement by seizing a weapon and firing.

The confrontation culminated in Dinesh sustaining injuries from retaliatory police fire, necessitating his admission to the district hospital. Law enforcement has since filed additional charges against him under the BNS and Arms Act for his brazen attempt to escape custody.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

 India
2
Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

 India
3
Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

 Global
4
Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025