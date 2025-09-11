Daring Escape: Rape Accused Injured in Police Shootout

In a dramatic turn of events in Mathura, a 27-year-old man accused of rape was shot by police after attempting a bold escape. Officials reported that Dinesh, a Gosna resident, tried to flee by snatching a service pistol from a police sub-inspector.

Dinesh had been apprehended earlier for allegedly raping a female passenger in his auto. Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving an emergency call, arresting him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, during a routine procedure to recover the vehicle used in the crime, Dinesh turned the tables on law enforcement by seizing a weapon and firing.

The confrontation culminated in Dinesh sustaining injuries from retaliatory police fire, necessitating his admission to the district hospital. Law enforcement has since filed additional charges against him under the BNS and Arms Act for his brazen attempt to escape custody.