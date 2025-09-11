Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

The U.S. economy, once a bastion of resilience, is now encountering difficulties. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted these growing strains, which include moderating domestic demand and slowing employment growth. Despite inflation aligning with Federal Reserve targets, tariffs are creating upward pressures, complicating economic policy.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack highlighted the volatility caused by early-year import front-loading. With potential economic ramifications, the IMF suggests the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates, albeit with caution. Recent revisions revealed a significant drop in job growth, suggesting a stalling economy even before the Trump administration's aggressive tariff policies.

Controversy surrounds U.S. employment data after the Labor Department revised nonfarm payroll figures downward. President Trump responded by firing Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, nominating conservative economist E.J. Antoni in her place. Kozack emphasized the necessity for accurate data to maintain economic credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)