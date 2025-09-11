Left Menu

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Rajasthan Police dismantled an illegal drug factory in Pratapgarh district, arresting fugitive Jamshaid alias Jammu Lala. The operation led to the seizure of 17.4 kg of MD powder and over 70 kg of chemicals, valued at Rs 50 crore. The raid followed extensive surveillance and collaboration with local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:36 IST
In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan Police have uncovered an illegal drug manufacturing operation in Pratapgarh district. Led by the Anti Gangster Task Force and district police, the operation resulted in the arrest of notorious fugitive, Jamshaid, also known as Jammu Lala, who was operating the facility.

Authorities managed to seize a substantial 17.4 kg of MD powder alongside over 70 kg of assorted chemicals used in the drug's production. The seized materials are estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore on the international market.

The raid followed a tip-off and extensive surveillance by the AGTF, confirming the factory's location in Pratapgarh's Tanda Bada area. The joint operation marks a significant blow against illegal drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

