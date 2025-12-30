Left Menu

Police Bust Major Ecstasy Smuggling Operation in Pratapgarh

In a significant drug bust in Pratapgarh, police seized 1.2 kg of the synthetic drug MDMA, arresting three individuals involved in the operation. The narcotics, valued at Rs 1.25 crore internationally, were hidden in a motorcycle. A fourth suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

Law enforcement officials in Pratapgarh carried out a major operation, seizing over 1.2 kilograms of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic substance. The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

The confiscated drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, hold an estimated market value of Rs 1.25 crore. Senior police officials revealed that two of the arrestees were caught on a motorcycle bearing Madhya Pradesh plates, prompting a high-tension pursuit prior to their capture.

Among the detainees, Rahim Khan was found in possession of the narcotics. During questioning, he disclosed the group's smuggling tactics, which included scouting police locations. Police efforts are ongoing to locate a fourth suspect involved in the case.

