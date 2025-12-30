Police Bust Major Ecstasy Smuggling Operation in Pratapgarh

Law enforcement officials in Pratapgarh carried out a major operation, seizing over 1.2 kilograms of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic substance. The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

The confiscated drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, hold an estimated market value of Rs 1.25 crore. Senior police officials revealed that two of the arrestees were caught on a motorcycle bearing Madhya Pradesh plates, prompting a high-tension pursuit prior to their capture.

Among the detainees, Rahim Khan was found in possession of the narcotics. During questioning, he disclosed the group's smuggling tactics, which included scouting police locations. Police efforts are ongoing to locate a fourth suspect involved in the case.