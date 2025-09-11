Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Stringent Guidelines on DNA Tests in Rape Cases

The Allahabad High Court has emphasized that DNA tests on rape survivors and their children should only be conducted under compelling circumstances due to their serious social consequences. The court upheld a trial court's decision denying a DNA test in a rape case, highlighting legal precedents and the necessity for careful judicial consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:41 IST
Allahabad High Court Upholds Stringent Guidelines on DNA Tests in Rape Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has emphasized the non-routine usage of DNA tests in rape cases, describing such acts as bearing "serious social consequences." The court dismissed a bid by Ram Chandra Ram against a trial court's refusal to permit DNA testing of the prosecutrix and her child.

Justice Rajeev Misra noted that the paternity of a child is irrelevant in a section 376 IPC (rape) offence unless there are irrefutable reasons necessitating such a test. This commentary surfaced during proceedings against the applicant facing charges under sections 376, 452, 342, 506, and sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

Citing Supreme Court directives, the High Court reiterated that trial courts should cautiously evaluate DNA test pleas. With no compelling reasons presented, the August 22 judgment favored the trial court's initial ruling, applying consistent judicial prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025