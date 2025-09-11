Judge Blocks Deportation of Central American Children in Arizona

An Arizona judge has issued a temporary block on the Trump administration's attempt to deport Guatemalan and Honduran children, following their entry into the US unaccompanied. The ruling by US District Judge Rosemary Marquez in Tucson extends a previous decision from the Labor Day weekend.

Advocates for the children argue that they face serious threats if returned home and that the government is not complying with existing protections for migrant children. The legal challenge was filed on behalf of 69 Central American children, primarily under US Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement custody in Arizona.

The lawsuit demands proper judicial hearings, legal access, and the provision of the least restrictive accommodations for these children. While the Trump administration asserts that reunification efforts with families are in the best interest of the children, legal agreements and concerns for their safety continue to drive debates.

