Activist Umar Khalid Challenges 2020 Delhi Riots Case Framing

In a significant legal development, activist Umar Khalid has contested the framing of charges against him related to the alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid, who has been in custody for five years, described the charges as part of a 'joke of an FIR' and insists on his innocence.

Represented by senior advocate Trideep Pais, Khalid argues that evidence against him was fabricated. Pais criticized the investigation, claiming that the FIR, which attributes the death of 51 people to the riots, lacks legal sanctity and that these deaths are being investigated separately.

The dramatic courtroom proceedings have highlighted broader concerns about the investigative process, especially concerning activists like Khalid. With further hearings scheduled for September 17, the case continues to draw widespread attention amid ongoing debate over its handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)