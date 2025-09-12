Left Menu

Activist Umar Khalid Challenges 2020 Delhi Riots Case Framing

Activist Umar Khalid contests the validity of charges against him in relation to the alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing fabricated evidence and inappropriate charges. His counsel highlighted issues with the FIR, arguing it lacks legal sanctity, amidst widespread criticism of investigative procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:02 IST
Activist Umar Khalid Challenges 2020 Delhi Riots Case Framing
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, activist Umar Khalid has contested the framing of charges against him related to the alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid, who has been in custody for five years, described the charges as part of a 'joke of an FIR' and insists on his innocence.

Represented by senior advocate Trideep Pais, Khalid argues that evidence against him was fabricated. Pais criticized the investigation, claiming that the FIR, which attributes the death of 51 people to the riots, lacks legal sanctity and that these deaths are being investigated separately.

The dramatic courtroom proceedings have highlighted broader concerns about the investigative process, especially concerning activists like Khalid. With further hearings scheduled for September 17, the case continues to draw widespread attention amid ongoing debate over its handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025