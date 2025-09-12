Left Menu

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

The government of Eswatini has denied any agreement with the U.S. to accept Kilmar Abrego, whose deportation from the U.S. became a contentious issue under Trump's immigration policy. Criticism and legal challenges have emerged over the secrecy and legality of the alleged arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:09 IST
The government of Eswatini announced on Thursday that it has no agreement with the United States to accept Kilmar Abrego, despite statements from the Trump administration suggesting otherwise. Kilmar Abrego, linked to President Trump's immigration crackdown, hails from El Salvador and faces deportation to a 'third country,' despite currently being held in a U.S. detention facility.

Eswatini's government spokesperson, Thabile Mdluli, clarified that no communication regarding Abrego's potential arrival had been received. The government assured that any plans to accept more deportees would be the result of bilateral discussions. Meanwhile, legal challenges in Eswatini criticize the secrecy and legality of past deportations from the U.S., involving individuals from third countries.

Arrested in March, Abrego's case spotlights the broader debate over U.S. policies deporting individuals to countries they have no ties with. U.S. officials cited Abrego's criminal profile for his imminent deportation, whereas his legal team contests the allegations. The international community remains watchful of the unfolding developments.

