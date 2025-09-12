Prelude in the Skies: Russian Drones Over Poland

An unexpected incursion by Russian drones into Polish airspace on Wednesday has been described as a 'kind of a prelude' to Russia's forthcoming military maneuvers in Belarus. The statement came from Poland's National Security Bureau chief during a press briefing on Thursday.

The incident highlights the escalating security tensions between Russia and nearby Eastern European countries. Poland has expressed concerns over the implications of such activities, underscoring the fragile security landscape in the region.

As Russia prepares for its military exercises, the Polish authorities remain vigilant, advocating for regional stability and international cooperation in addressing security challenges.