Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russian Attacks Intensify War in Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russian missile and drone assaults claimed the lives of three Ukrainians, including a child, and led to significant emergency power outages. The strikes hit energy infrastructure in western Ukraine hardest, spurring neighboring Poland, a NATO member, to scramble jets to protect its airspace once Russian activities neared its border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the persistent threats posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting the irony of the attacks occurring as citizens prepared for Christmas. He argued that global pressure on Russia remains insufficient. Among the casualties was a four-year-old in Zhytomyr and others in Khmelnytskyi and near Kyiv.

Russia confirmed it targeted Ukrainian energy and military sites and seized two front-line villages, though Kyiv often contests such territorial claims. As tensions escalate, recent U.S.-led peace talks in Miami included Ukrainian and European delegations but saw no resolution. Russia's terms demand Ukraine surrender eastern Donbas, which President Zelenskiy rejects.

(With inputs from agencies.)