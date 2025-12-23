Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russian Attacks Intensify War in Ukraine
Russian attacks on Ukraine led to the death of three Ukrainians, including a child. Emergency power cuts and heightened military activities followed, with Poland scrambling jets. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized Russia's lack of commitment to peace talks. The attacks have severely affected Ukraine's energy facilities.
On Tuesday, Russian missile and drone assaults claimed the lives of three Ukrainians, including a child, and led to significant emergency power outages. The strikes hit energy infrastructure in western Ukraine hardest, spurring neighboring Poland, a NATO member, to scramble jets to protect its airspace once Russian activities neared its border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the persistent threats posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting the irony of the attacks occurring as citizens prepared for Christmas. He argued that global pressure on Russia remains insufficient. Among the casualties was a four-year-old in Zhytomyr and others in Khmelnytskyi and near Kyiv.
Russia confirmed it targeted Ukrainian energy and military sites and seized two front-line villages, though Kyiv often contests such territorial claims. As tensions escalate, recent U.S.-led peace talks in Miami included Ukrainian and European delegations but saw no resolution. Russia's terms demand Ukraine surrender eastern Donbas, which President Zelenskiy rejects.
