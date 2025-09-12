Left Menu

Nationwide Block on Trump-Era Rule: Impact on Head Start Enrollment

A federal judge has halted a Trump administration directive aiming to prevent children in the U.S. illegally from enrolling in the federally funded preschool program, Head Start. The decision, affecting the whole nation, follows legal challenges from several state Head Start associations and Democratic attorney generals.

A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration directive that sought to prevent undocumented children from enrolling in Head Start, a federal preschool program. The directive's nationwide halt follows lawsuits from Head Start associations and a coalition of 21 Democratic attorney generals.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced a proposal in July to reinterpret rules, barring illegal immigrants from accessing certain social services, including Head Start. This rule change aimed to classify these services as federal public benefits, thus limiting access.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued the reclassification could deter illegal immigration. However, the judge's ruling ensures the policy is temporarily halted across the nation, maintaining services for children in need.

