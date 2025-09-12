Escalation in Yemen: The Expanding Conflict's Toll

Yemen's Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reported a significant increase in casualties following Israeli airstrikes. Israeli forces targeted the capital, Sanaa, and al-Jawf province, resulting in 46 deaths and 165 injuries.

This latest violence is a continuation of the escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen, closely tied to the ongoing war in Gaza. Prior to this, an Israeli attack in August claimed the lives of key Houthi governmental figures.

The Israeli military clarified their strikes were a counter-response to Houthi-directed attacks involving missiles and drones aimed at Israeli targets. Amidst these tensions, Houthis have also targeted vessels in the Red Sea, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)