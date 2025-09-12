Left Menu

Escalation in Yemen: The Expanding Conflict's Toll

The Houthi-run Health Ministry in Yemen reported a rise in casualties following Israeli strikes. These attacks are part of an ongoing conflict involving retaliations between Israel and the Houthis, linked to the war in Gaza. Previous strikes targeted high-ranking officials, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reported a significant increase in casualties following Israeli airstrikes. Israeli forces targeted the capital, Sanaa, and al-Jawf province, resulting in 46 deaths and 165 injuries.

This latest violence is a continuation of the escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen, closely tied to the ongoing war in Gaza. Prior to this, an Israeli attack in August claimed the lives of key Houthi governmental figures.

The Israeli military clarified their strikes were a counter-response to Houthi-directed attacks involving missiles and drones aimed at Israeli targets. Amidst these tensions, Houthis have also targeted vessels in the Red Sea, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

