Bravery Beyond Years: Punjab Boy Honored for Courage in Conflict
Shavan Singh, a 10-year-old from Punjab, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu for his exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor. Shavan's efforts in supporting soldiers by providing them with essentials like tea and water earned him national recognition.
In a heartening display of youthful bravery, Shavan Singh, a 10-year-old from Punjab, was recognized for his extraordinary efforts. President Droupadi Murmu awarded him the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, marking his contribution during Operation Sindoor, when he delivered refreshments to soldiers in Ferozepur.
The award ceremony in Delhi, attended by exemplary young achievers, celebrated Shavan and 19 other children for their triumphs in various fields, including bravery and social service. Shavan's act of valor during a critical military operation was lauded by Punjab's leaders as a reflection of the state's historical spirit of sacrifice.
Operation Sindoor, aimed at retaliating against terror targets in Pakistan, saw Shavan laying a supportive hand by ensuring soldiers had the warmth of home-supplied tea and water, a gesture that did not go unnoticed in the face of adversity. Shavan's service exemplifies the courage and community spirit values strongly rooted in Punjab.
