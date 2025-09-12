Left Menu

Conservative Champion Charlie Kirk Assassinated: Political Motives Under Investigation

Influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a university event. A bolt-action rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, was found nearby. Investigations continue with a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. President Trump plans to posthumously honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Updated: 12-09-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:57 IST
U.S. investigators released images of the person of interest in the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A bolt-action rifle, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered. Kirk, known for his conservative influence among young voters, was fatally shot during a university event in Utah.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive, although President Trump hinted at having some knowledge. The shooter arrived moments before the event, which had Kirk engaging in an outdoor debate. Security footage depicts the shooter taking position on a roof and firing a fatal shot as Kirk addressed a question about mass shootings.

Efforts to apprehend the suspect continue, with the FBI offering a significant reward. The shooting highlights ongoing political violence in the U.S., drawing widespread condemnation. President Trump has announced plans to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, emphasizing his contributions to conservative dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

