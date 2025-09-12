Tensions Rise: Mexico's Tariff Decision Sparks China's Rebuke

China's commerce ministry has voiced strong objections to Mexico's recent decision to hike tariffs on automobiles from China and other Asian nations to 50%. The ministry argues that this action could undermine investor confidence and have a detrimental impact on Mexico's business environment.

This development follows Mexico's announcement to elevate tariffs to the maximum threshold permitted as part of a broader overhaul of import duties, aimed at safeguarding jobs and addressing tensions with the United States. Analysts indicate this move is likely intended to appease U.S. interests.

The economic implications are substantial, with Mexico's economy ministry estimating the tariff measures will affect $52 billion worth of imports across sectors like textiles, steel, and automotive. While China pledges to employ "necessary measures" to defend its legal rights, U.S. pressure on Latin American countries to limit economic ties with China is mounting.

(With inputs from agencies.)