Sri Lanka Releases Four Indian Fishermen Arrested for Boundary Drift

Four Indian fishermen, detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing into their waters, have been released by a Sri Lankan court. The group, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, were cleared of any illegal activities after verification. They will be handed over to Indian authorities soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:12 IST
In an international maritime incident, four Telugu fishermen have been released by a Sri Lankan court after their boat allegedly drifted across the maritime boundary. The fishermen, including three from Andhra Pradesh and one from Yanam of the Puducherry Union Territory, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy off the Kanyakumari coast on September 3.

According to official sources, the Sri Lankan authorities verified the fishermen's documents and confirmed no evidence of illegal fishing activities. The court subsequently issued a release order on Thursday, and the fishermen are expected to return to India soon.

The men, who had bought a Rs 28 lakh fishing boat the day before their detention, claimed GPS navigation errors led to their inadvertent crossing. During their detention, they were provided with food and legal aid under the Indian Community Welfare Fund. The fishermen will be handed over to Indian authorities within the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

