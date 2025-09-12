Taiwan Pushes for Lower U.S. Tariffs Amid Trade Talks Progress

The Taiwanese government is actively pursuing a reduction in tariff rates imposed by the United States, following "certain progress" achieved in recent trade discussions. Officials are optimistic about a more favorable deal as they await a "concluding" meeting with U.S. representatives.

Deputy Trade Representative Yen Huai-shing expressed hope that Taiwan could secure advantageous reciprocal tariff rates and preferential treatment, specifically on Section 232 tariffs. These discussions are pivotal, given the current 20% tariff on Taiwanese exports, including key sectors like semiconductors and technology.

Although the United States Trade Representative's office has not commented, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated a significant trade agreement with Taiwan is forthcoming, though specific details have yet to be disclosed.

