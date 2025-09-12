Govt Invests $1.6m to Restore Tasman’s Great Taste Cycle Trail for Summer

The Government has announced a $1.6 million funding package to repair and reopen the Tasman Great Taste Cycle Trail, which was severely damaged by the storms and flooding that swept through the Nelson Tasman region in June and July 2025. The investment aims to ensure that the trail, one of the country’s most popular cycling routes, is ready to welcome visitors in time for the busy summer season.

Reconnecting Communities and Boosting Tourism

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the funding represents more than just infrastructure repairs. “This funding means the trail can reopen in time for summer, bringing visitors back to the stunning Nelson Tasman region, and supporting local businesses, jobs and communities,” she explained.

The storms had caused widespread flooding and wind damage, washing out sections of the trail and leaving some parts along riverbanks unusable. The repair programme will focus on replacing damaged infrastructure and constructing alternative routes where the trail cannot be reinstated in its original position.

“Reopening the trail will be a real win for the region, which has faced a tough winter,” Ms Upston said. “It’s not just about tourism, it’s about reconnecting communities and giving locals and visitors alike a chance to enjoy the outdoors and explore everything Nelson-Tasman has to offer.”

Progress Already Underway

Repair crews are making steady progress, with large sections of the cycle trail expected to be ready before the summer holidays. While the heavily damaged Wakefield to Belgrove section will require more time, the Government is confident that reopening most of the 200km trail will provide a significant morale and economic boost.

“Good progress is being made to repair sections of the trail in readiness for the busy summer season. While more work is needed to reopen the section between Wakefield and Belgrove, getting most of the trail back up and running for summer will be a big boost for local businesses, including bike hire and tour operators, cafes, and accommodation providers along the route,” Ms Upston noted.

Part of a National Cycling Network

The Tasman Great Taste Trail is one of 23 Great Rides that make up Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trail network. Together, these rides attract more than two million people each year and generate an estimated $1 billion for regional economies. Known for its scenic routes through vineyards, coastal landscapes, and rural countryside, the Great Taste Trail is a flagship attraction for Nelson Tasman and an important contributor to its visitor economy.

Supporting Regional Resilience

The $1.6 million funding comes from the New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund, which is supported by revenue from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy. By investing in infrastructure repairs, the Government is not only supporting the region’s recovery from recent storms but also ensuring the long-term sustainability of tourism assets.

The reopening of the trail is expected to draw thousands of cyclists and visitors back to the area, providing a vital injection of spending for local businesses that rely on tourism. At the same time, it restores an important recreational amenity for residents, reinforcing the role of cycling trails as both economic drivers and community assets.