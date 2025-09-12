High-Stakes Chase: Myanmarese Poachers on the Run

In a dramatic sweep, Indian Coast Guard and Andaman and Nicobar Police scored a major victory against illegal poachers, arresting seven Myanmarese individuals near Interview Island on Friday.

The poachers' dinghy, allegedly loaded with an endangered marine species, capsized during their getaway attempt. Rescue operations saved three individuals, while eight more attempted to swim to Interview Island, resulting in the capture of four more suspects, as four remain at large.

This operation underscores continued threats to marine life by poachers who disrupt ecosystems around the Andaman region, where sea cucumber poaching is rising. Law enforcement remains vigilant as international demand fuels the poaching trend.