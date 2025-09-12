Left Menu

High-Stakes Chase: Myanmarese Poachers on the Run

Seven Myanmarese poachers were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and Andaman and Nicobar Police. Their dinghy, carrying sea cucumbers, capsized while fleeing. Authorities rescued three and caught four more, while the search continues. This highlights the threat to marine ecology from illegal poaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:53 IST
High-Stakes Chase: Myanmarese Poachers on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic sweep, Indian Coast Guard and Andaman and Nicobar Police scored a major victory against illegal poachers, arresting seven Myanmarese individuals near Interview Island on Friday.

The poachers' dinghy, allegedly loaded with an endangered marine species, capsized during their getaway attempt. Rescue operations saved three individuals, while eight more attempted to swim to Interview Island, resulting in the capture of four more suspects, as four remain at large.

This operation underscores continued threats to marine life by poachers who disrupt ecosystems around the Andaman region, where sea cucumber poaching is rising. Law enforcement remains vigilant as international demand fuels the poaching trend.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

 United States
2
Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

 Poland
3
Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

 Pakistan
4
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025