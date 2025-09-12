Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

In a shocking incident in Texas, 50-year-old motel manager Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by a co-worker over a dispute regarding a malfunctioning washing machine. The alleged assailant, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, has been apprehended and charged with capital murder by local authorities.

The horrifying event took place on Wednesday morning at Dallas's Downtown Suites motel. According to police reports, the altercation erupted when Nagamallaiah tried to communicate through a translator, which reportedly enraged Cobos-Martinez. Surveillance footage captured the gruesome attack, which occurred even as Nagamallaiah's family tried desperately to intervene.

The Indian community and friends have rallied support for the victim's family, raising over USD 50,000. The Consulate General of India is reportedly providing consular assistance. Community organizations have expressed deep lament over the incident as the case proceeds in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)