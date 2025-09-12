Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager in Texas, was brutally killed by a co-worker after a dispute over a washing machine. The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident in Texas, 50-year-old motel manager Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by a co-worker over a dispute regarding a malfunctioning washing machine. The alleged assailant, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, has been apprehended and charged with capital murder by local authorities.

The horrifying event took place on Wednesday morning at Dallas's Downtown Suites motel. According to police reports, the altercation erupted when Nagamallaiah tried to communicate through a translator, which reportedly enraged Cobos-Martinez. Surveillance footage captured the gruesome attack, which occurred even as Nagamallaiah's family tried desperately to intervene.

The Indian community and friends have rallied support for the victim's family, raising over USD 50,000. The Consulate General of India is reportedly providing consular assistance. Community organizations have expressed deep lament over the incident as the case proceeds in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption

Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption

 India
2
India's Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF World Cup Despite Medal Hurdles

India's Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF World Cup Despite Medal Hurdles

 China
3
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
4
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025