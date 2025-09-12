Left Menu

Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

Islamophobic incidents have surged in Australia since the Israel-Hamas conflict, prompting the special envoy, Aftab Malik, to recommend comprehensive inquiries and reviews of counterterrorism laws. The government acknowledges both Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents have risen and will consider these recommendations seriously.

  Australia

Islamophobic incidents have drastically increased in Australia following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a new report issued by Aftab Malik, the country's special envoy against Islamophobia.

Malik's report, submitted to the government on Friday, includes 54 recommendations aimed at tackling this issue, such as reviewing counterterrorism laws and examining potential discrimination in government policies. The report stresses the need for a thorough inquiry into the drivers of Islamophobia in Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that his government will carefully consider Malik's proposals, emphasizing that targeting individuals based on religion is an attack on Australian values. The report comes amidst rising incidents of both Islamophobic and antisemitic nature, igniting calls for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

