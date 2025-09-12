Left Menu

South Korea Seeks U.S. Visa Clarity for Korean Companies

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, announced plans to engage U.S. officials for clear visa guidelines to support Korean companies in the U.S. This action follows the arrest of hundreds of Korean workers due to an immigration raid linked to other investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:09 IST
South Korea Seeks U.S. Visa Clarity for Korean Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, announced plans to consult with U.S. officials to establish clear visa guidelines for Korean businesses operating stateside. This move aims to alleviate concerns for Korean workers residing in the United States.

Wi's statement comes amid efforts by Seoul's administration to prevent incidents similar to a recent U.S. immigration raid on a battery factory. The raid led to the detention of hundreds of Korean workers, raising alarms within Korean enterprises across the country.

The arrests were reportedly a collateral consequence of U.S. immigration authorities targeting four specific individuals, as explained by Wi. This situation has prompted calls for more transparent and consistent visa policies.

TRENDING

1
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania
2
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

 India
3
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

 India
4
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025