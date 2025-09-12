South Korea Seeks U.S. Visa Clarity for Korean Companies

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, announced plans to consult with U.S. officials to establish clear visa guidelines for Korean businesses operating stateside. This move aims to alleviate concerns for Korean workers residing in the United States.

Wi's statement comes amid efforts by Seoul's administration to prevent incidents similar to a recent U.S. immigration raid on a battery factory. The raid led to the detention of hundreds of Korean workers, raising alarms within Korean enterprises across the country.

The arrests were reportedly a collateral consequence of U.S. immigration authorities targeting four specific individuals, as explained by Wi. This situation has prompted calls for more transparent and consistent visa policies.