Busted: Woman Impersonates Army Officer in Maharashtra

A woman from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been apprehended for allegedly masquerading as an Army officer. Police sources on Friday informed that various defense artifacts, including uniforms and weapons, were confiscated.

The suspect, identified as Ruchika Jain, was detained by Daulatabad police, leading to a case being filed against her. Items retrieved include army uniforms, a 'Para' badge, medals, and her photograph in military attire, all indicating her assumed rank as 'Captain'.

The investigation further uncovered an air pistol, labeled as requiring no license, and an air gun. Officers are continuing inquiries to unravel the scope of her deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)