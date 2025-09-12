Left Menu

Busted: Woman Impersonates Army Officer in Maharashtra

A 48-year-old woman named Ruchika Jain has been detained in Maharashtra for allegedly impersonating an Army officer. Police recovered defense uniforms, weapons, and numerous awards. Jain was referred to as 'Captain' in various invitations and programs. An inquiry is ongoing, officials stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:15 IST
Busted: Woman Impersonates Army Officer in Maharashtra
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been apprehended for allegedly masquerading as an Army officer. Police sources on Friday informed that various defense artifacts, including uniforms and weapons, were confiscated.

The suspect, identified as Ruchika Jain, was detained by Daulatabad police, leading to a case being filed against her. Items retrieved include army uniforms, a 'Para' badge, medals, and her photograph in military attire, all indicating her assumed rank as 'Captain'.

The investigation further uncovered an air pistol, labeled as requiring no license, and an air gun. Officers are continuing inquiries to unravel the scope of her deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania
2
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

 India
3
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

 India
4
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025