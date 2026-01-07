Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Incident Amid Demolition Sparks Police Action at Turkman Gate

Delhi Police have launched an investigation following a stone-pelting incident near Turkman Gate during an MCD anti-encroachment drive. Cases were registered under multiple BNS sections and additional laws, leading to five arrests. The probe includes video evidence and examines ties to political figures and provocative social media content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:07 IST
Stone-Pelting Incident Amid Demolition Sparks Police Action at Turkman Gate
Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, which occurred during an anti-encroachment operation by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The action follows a case registration under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma.

Verma confirmed that the case involves sections 121, 123, and 221 of the BNS, alongside section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 191 related to rioting. The senior police official noted that five individuals were arrested at the scene on Tuesday night. A detailed investigation is currently being led by the Special Staff Inspector, utilizing both technological and visual records.

In connection with the incident, Delhi Police are also scrutinizing the involvement of a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, who preliminary inquiries suggest was present initially but absent during the actual demolition. Adding to the complexity, several provocative videos circulating on social media are under investigation, with potential legal action pending against responsible parties.

