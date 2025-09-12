Tragic End for Retired Soldier in Jaipur

A retired soldier named Bhuvnesh Jat, aged 40, allegedly took his own life using his service weapon in Jaipur on Friday, according to police officials.

Working as a security guard, Jat resided in a rented house in Sodala with his family, but was alone when he allegedly pulled the trigger.

The police reported that no suicide note was discovered. His body has been moved to the mortuary for a postmortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)